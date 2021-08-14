Vaccine against ticks and all tick-borne diseases – NRK Viten

Lyme disease It is the most common disease that ticks can transmit. It is caused by the Lyme disease bacteria and in Europe at least five subtypes are known to cause disease in humans.

The most common and perhaps the only symptom of Lyme disease is the reddish rash, erythema migrans, which develops above the tick bite. A rash can appear 3 to 30 days after a tick bite. At least 7,000 Norwegians receive Erytema migrans each year. It is a mild local infection that sometimes forms a red ring. The infection is in the skin and the recommended treatment is penicillin. Erythema migrans is responsible for over 90 percent of all Lyme disease cases.

Between five and ten percent of people with Lyme disease develop a more serious infection. Symptoms usually appear acutely, one to two months after the tick bite. The most common is neuroblastoma, a borrelia infection of the nervous system. Some people develop a reddish rash at first, but few people remember the tick bites or the rash. Typical symptoms are nerve pain and emotional skin changes in painful areas. Some also suffer from paralysis and have difficulty in strength and coordination. Lateral hemiplegia due to facial neuritis is more common, especially in children. Neuroblastoma can also cause meningitis, with symptoms such as headache, photophobia, stiff neck, lethargy, and fatigue. The Borrelia bacteria can also cause inflammation in other organs, such as the joints (Burlia arthritis) and the heart (Burlia carditis). The treatment is antibiotic.

encephalitis sign (TBE / tick-borne encephalitis) is caused by a virus. There is a great variation in the picture of the disease. Some have no symptoms, others get very sick. They may suffer from severe headaches, fever, lethargy, confusion, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, muscle pain, and paralysis. There is no cure for this disease, but a preventive vaccine. The NIPH recommends that children and adults who spend a lot of time in nature in risk areas (Agder, Telemark, Buskerud, Vestfold) and who are often bitten by ticks, be vaccinated against TBE. In 2020, 41 cases of tuberculosis were reported.

Anaplasm Caused by bacteria. Also called sjodogg, it is an animal disease known in Norway for hundreds of years and which can cause disease in other animal species such as cattle, goats, horses, dogs and cats. . The treatment is antibiotic.

Delicious It is caused by a parasite. It is more common in cattle than in humans. The treatment is antibiotic or antimalarial.

Norlicious Caused by bacteria. The first case of the disease was not discovered in Norway until 2016. The treatment is antibiotics.

The risk of contracting the disease after a tick bite is low, around 2%.

Bron: Tick center