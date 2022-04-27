Utrecht University, Utrecht / Villamedia

A function

Are you a communication professional with a passion for scientific research? Are you curious, creative and do you like to make the link between science and a wide audience? Then we are looking for you!

The Faculty of Science at Utrecht University is looking for a Communications Advisor to better position and profile the faculty, both nationally and internationally. At the Faculty of Science, scientists work at a fundamental and applied level on solutions to complex social problems in the field of sustainability and health. Research ranges from mathematics, physics and computer science to chemistry, biology and pharmacy.

Together with colleagues and researchers, you will develop a solid strategy to position and profile some of the scientific research. You then work on the implementation and are the point of contact for scientists, the media and other groups for all questions in the area of ​​(scientific) communication. External communication is your main focus area, but sometimes you also do something for internal visibility.

You are part of the Communication & Marketing team of the Faculty of Sciences. You will also work closely with colleagues in the field of science communication within other parts of Utrecht University.

Your homework:

• Together with stakeholders and communications colleagues, you develop a strong positioning and profiling of our fundamental and applied research in, for example, life sciences, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

• You take care of the development of a communication plan until its implementation; from press release to website, from small event to news, from presentations to social media content. Just right.

• You build a network of scientists in order to be able to respond quickly to questions from the media. You advise and help scientists in their dealings with the media. You respond to current events by linking research within the faculty with current themes in the outside world.

• You contribute to the internal visibility of the aforementioned research themes within the faculty and the university.

• You work across faculty boundaries to profile university-wide research themes.

Profile

You are innovative and you like to create content. You can translate between science and the public in any way possible. You have a proactive attitude/hands-on mentality. We would also like you to bring the following:

• A scientific background, preferably at an academic level, and/or a demonstrable affinity with science.

• At least three years of relevant work experience.

• You work well independently and also know how to build and use relationships.

• A collegial attitude, rich in initiatives and focused on results.

• A fluent pen in Dutch and English.

offer

We offer:

• a varied position within an ambitious team, in which excellent results and a pleasant working atmosphere are essential;

• numerous opportunities to develop yourself;

• a one-year position, with the prospect of permanent employment subject to good performance;

• the full-time gross salary varies, depending on training and experience, from €2,979.00 to €4,490 (scale 9 or 10, collective labor agreement for Dutch universities);

• 8% holiday bonus and 8.3% end-of-year bonus;

• a pension plan, partially paid parental leave and flexible working conditions based on the collective labor agreement for Dutch universities;

In addition to the employment conditions defined in the collective labor agreement of the Dutch universities, the University of Utrecht has a number of own schemes. For example, there are agreements on professional development, leave and sports. We also give you the ability to expand your terms of employment through the terms of employment options template. In this way, we like to encourage you to keep growing.

More information about working at the Faculty of Science can be found here†

The feature is available immediately.

About the organization

The Communication department is responsible for communication on teaching and research at the Faculty of Science. Internal communication, scientific communication and the recruitment of new students are important topics. The department is made up of eighteen employees.

Work at the Faculty of Sciences Above all, it means bringing together intelligent minds from different backgrounds, different fields and different points of view. We have six departments: Biology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We support the faculty to conduct excellent research and provide inspirational education. Want to know more about us?

At Utrecht University we work together for a better future for all of us. With over 7,000 employees, we provide socially relevant research and high quality education. The university is an active and involved part of society, with the added value of our open view on social issues. We collaborate with other (international) universities, business, governments, the cultural sector and social organisations. Working at Utrecht University means working at the best university in the Netherlands.

Further information

If you have any questions about this position, please do not hesitate to contact Aschwin Tenfelde, Team Leader External Communication, via [email protected] / +316 50 23 36 30. Aschwin will be away from April 22 to May 8 . . . During this period, please do not hesitate to contact Nieske Vergunst, Scientific Information Officer and Communications Advisor, via [email protected]

Do you have a question about the application procedure? Send an email to [email protected] stating the job title.

Apply

If you have the knowledge and experience to excel in this role, please respond via the button “Apply”† We would like to receive your motivation, (link to) your portfolio and your CV.

Everyone deserves to feel at home at our university. We welcome employees from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives. If this particular position is not for you, but you know someone else who might be interested, please forward this link to them.

Respond before May 16, 2022.