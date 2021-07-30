USWNT vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch online

Getty Images The USWNT will face the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The USWNT meet the Netherlands on Friday in the women’s football quarter-finals. If you don’t have a cable, here’s how to watch the game live.

In the United States, the game (start time: 7 a.m. ET Friday) will air on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch the match live or on demand Via NBCOlympics.com of the NBC Sports app.

You must be registered with your cable service provider to watch via NBC’s digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable subscription, here are a few different ways to get a US vs. Netherlands live online:

You can watch NBCSN live and all of NBC’s digital content (anything on the NBC Olympics website or the NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which includes a free seven-day trial:

Once you’ve signed up for FuboTV, you can: Watch the game between the USA and the Netherlands live on FuboTVAvailable on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, Samsung TV, LG TV or any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone Android – phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via FuboTV.

you can also Watch live or on demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, PlayStation 4, or any device with an Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone , or Android phone or iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via from NBC Olympics-website.

You need to register with your cable service provider to watch this way, but you can do so with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch NBCSN live and all NBC digital content (anything from the NBC Olympics website or the NBC Sports app) through Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get the first month (which covers all of the Olympics) for just $ 10. :

Once you’ve signed up for Sling TV, you can: Watch USA vs. Netherlands live on Sling TV, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , or airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via the Sling TV website.

you can also Watch live or on demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, PlayStation 4, or any device with an Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone , or Android phone or iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via from NBC Olympics-website.

You need to register with your cable service provider to watch on NBC platforms, but you can do so with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. You can watch NBCSN live and any NBC digital content (anything from the NBC Olympics website or the NBC Sports app) through any of them, and you can choose any plan and add-on with 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the “payable today” amount is $ 0 upon registration. If you watch on your computer, phone, or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a TV streaming device (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.) you’ll be billed for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel 14 days before:

Once you’ve signed up for AT&T TV, you can: Watch the USA vs Netherlands game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via AT&T TV-site.

you can also Watch live or on demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, PlayStation 4, or any device with an Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone , or Android phone or iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via from NBC Olympics-website.

You must register with your cable service provider to watch on NBC platforms, but you can do so with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch live NBCSN and all NBC digital content (all on the NBC Olympics website or the NBC Sports app) at Hulu met live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’ve subscribed to Hulu With Live TV, you can: Watch USA vs Netherlands match live on Hulu لىعلىavailable on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV or any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via the Hulu website.

you can also Watch live or on demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X / S, PlayStation 4, or any device with an Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone , or Android phone or iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your PC Via from NBC Olympics-website.

You need to register with your cable service provider to watch on NBC platforms, but you can do so with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs Holland example

It wasn’t a perfect start for the American women to the Olympics as they progressed 1-1-1 as a team and advanced to the playoffs on goal difference. The Americans failed to come out on top and played a 0-0 defensive game against Australia to take the lead.

“It was a tactical decision by Flatko for us to change in a more conservative way and let them really get impatient and play a long time and bring him back to us,” said Alex Morgan. “In the end, I feel like both teams have calmed down a bit and it has become a game to play a professional game and move on. So now we’re looking forward to the quarterfinals. final.

It was not nice, but with American coach Vlatko Andonovsky it worked.

He said, “They believe in their system. “They believe in what they do. They are sometimes solid, which makes them as good as they are. Their system works over and over again in different games.

But their first knockout stage game won’t be easy as the Netherlands face the defending champions and European number two at the 2019 World Cup. The team amassed a massive 21-8 goal difference. in the group stage, with an 8-2 win over China and a 10-3 win over China Zambia.

“Our mentality and our focus are not changing,” said USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naher. “No matter what happens, our goal is to win. Every time you enter the field, whether it’s a friendly match or a world championship, whether it’s 11 against 11 in the squad [game]We want to win.

“This is what we are preparing for, putting ourselves in the best position to do it.”

Match the luck

Netherlands vs VS: VS -0.5 (+125)

Netherlands vs USA under min: 3.5 goals (under -167, over +125)

Holland vs US silver line: US +130, Holland +163, fee +260

american list

guardians (3): Anne Campbell, Adriana French, Alyssa Naher

Defenders (7): Abby Dalkemper, Terna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Casey Krueger, Kelly O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

mediators (6): Julie Erts, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristi Mewes, Samantha Mewes

attackers (6) Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Kristen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Lynne Williams

List of the Netherlands

guardians (2) Sari van Veenendaal, Liz Cobb, Louis Geurts

Defenders (8): Lynn Willems, Stephanie van der Gragget, Annick Nouwen, Meryl van Dongen, CSKA Volkertsma, Kika Van S, Dominic Jansen, Anouk Decker

mediators (5): Jill Roard, Daniel van de Donk, Victoria Belova, Jackie Gronin, Inessa Kagman

attackers (6): Shanice van de Sanden, Joel Smits, Vivian Medema, Lake Martins, Linneth Berenstein, Rinat Janssen