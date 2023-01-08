Using the PlayStation 5 vertically can lead to technical issues



Just like previous Sony consoles, the PlayStation 5 can be used both vertically and horizontally. However, it turns out that it’s not a good idea to place the console in an upright position next to your TV, as technical problems may arise. This has already been reported by a French repair shop, but it has received little attention.

Now Wololo.net tech experts are reporting the same. Liquid metal is used to cool the APU and it can become unbalanced, which then impacts cooling. This can happen with consoles that have been left standing for a long time and will affect both models.

While this method of cooling is more than nice on its own, testimonials from repair shops and specialists that more than once they see liquid flowing outside the frames. This would be because the seal between the APU and the cooler could move or be damaged, reducing the amount of liquid metal.

This in turn impacts cooling capacity and can even affect components that should not come into contact with it. In the most extreme case, the console will break. For more information you can here or watch the video below.