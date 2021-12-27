Use the changing world to your advantage

We’re in the middle of an extremely fast-paced world, and we don’t like it. People are not made to change, and yet we expect great adaptability, especially in the workplace.

Marcia Goddard, with a PhD in Social Neuroscience, has conducted extensive research into the golden formula for the workplace. Its purpose is actually the same as our podcast, which is to bring science into business.

Marcia’s career is very diverse. She has researched autism, the growing mindset, won the Bullseye Award in London, for the most innovative use of technology, and worked for Young Capital, Tony Chocolonely, at the university and in a serious gaming company. A real centipede.

The golden formula

Because of the many experiences Marcia has gained, she can look at all aspects of the workplace. She says herself that she can come up with a “holistic” approach. “I have the science, which means I understand the theory, but I also have the practical experience because I have worked in business. In addition, I held a human resources management position at Tony’s. As a result, I also have knowledge and experience of processes within HR.

Holistic seems floaty, but means you’re going to be looking at all of the different elements. What are the things that we already know about science, what does practice say and how can we put them together and get the best information out of them to get a good result? In other words, the golden formula.

Formula 1

When Marcia worked at Young Capital, she saw with her clients that there were two things that kept coming back. Namely the continuous changes and being under high pressure. His scientific brain started to think “what can I do and how can I get a glimpse of the best way to handle it”.

Eventually she started investigating the world of Formula 1. When it comes to coping with change and working under high pressure, it’s kind of a fantastic think tank.

The golden formula has five elements. She extracted four of the five elements of this research.

Curious about the different elements of Marcia? Discover the latest episode of the Werkprofessor.

Connections

More about Marcia goddard

Learn more about the work teacher

Do you have any questions or comments? Please contact Wendy van Ierschot at [email protected]

Curious about the next guest of the Werkprofessor or do you want to be the first to hear the teaser for the next episode? Follow the work Professor LinkedIn.