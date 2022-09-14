USA: Russia spent $300 million to influence politicians
The ministry relies on an assessment report published by the US intelligence service. This is just “the tip of the iceberg”, said a senior official of US President Joe Biden.
Four different continents
The review does not identify specific countries that have been targeted by Russian interference. However, this would concern countries from four different continents.
The affected countries are currently being kept confidential by the United States.
Democratic Party Albania
The French news agency AFP reports, citing an unnamed source, that Russia, among other things, spent $500,000 to support Albania’s center-right Democratic Party in the 2017 elections.
Political parties and candidates from, among others, Bosnia, Montenegro and Madagascar were also reportedly supported financially
Additionally, according to the source, Brussels was used as a hub from which far-right candidates were backed and shell companies were used to fund European parties and buy influence elsewhere.
Before
The United States has accused Russia of interfering in the US presidential election. Russia has denied the allegations, accusing the United States of interfering in Russia’s 2021 parliamentary elections.
