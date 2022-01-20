Washington

The US State Department has authorized Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made missiles and other US-made weapons to Ukraine, multiple sources told Reuters news agency. The ministry confirms the transfer, saying it also applies to Britain, but does not specify which weapons were involved. During a speech honoring his first year as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden predicted Russia would invade his neighbor.

Under US regulations, countries must obtain State Department approval before transferring US weapons to other countries. The authorized transfer allows Estonia to supply anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. Lithuania is sending Stinger missiles, one of the sources said.

“The United States and its allies and partners are working together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine. We are in close contact with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO allies and are creatively using every tool of security cooperation available to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses at this time”. Russia’s growing aggression,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.