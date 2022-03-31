Kaspersky’s software could cause damage, certain American companies had already been told confidentially at the end of February. who reports Reuters based on senior officials. Russia’s Kaspersky could hurt businesses under pressure from the Kremlin, he said.

With the warnings, the United States wants to secure critical infrastructure against cyberattacks, such as energy and water supply and telecommunications. “The risk analysis has changed because of the conflict in Ukraine,” said one of the unnamed government employees. “The risk has increased.”

Earlier this week, US regulator FCC Kaspersky blacklisted businesses that pose a risk to national security.