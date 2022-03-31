US warned against Kaspersky antivirus software in aftermath of Russian raid
Kaspersky’s software could cause damage, certain American companies had already been told confidentially at the end of February. who reports Reuters based on senior officials. Russia’s Kaspersky could hurt businesses under pressure from the Kremlin, he said.
With the warnings, the United States wants to secure critical infrastructure against cyberattacks, such as energy and water supply and telecommunications. “The risk analysis has changed because of the conflict in Ukraine,” said one of the unnamed government employees. “The risk has increased.”
Earlier this week, US regulator FCC Kaspersky blacklisted businesses that pose a risk to national security.
Kaspersky calls the allegations ‘unfair’
US President Joe Biden said in a speech last week that he was already factoring in possible Russian retaliation due to Western-imposed sanctions. The White House did not elaborate on those warnings.
A Kaspersky spokesperson said the US briefings on alleged Kaspersky software risks “again damaged” the company’s reputation “without giving the company a chance to directly address those concerns.” According to the spokesperson, this is “not appropriate or justified”.
Germany has already warned
Kaspersky is one of the world’s largest cybersecurity companies and a popular antivirus software provider. The company was founded in 1997 by the couple Eugene and Natalya Kaspersky, both former employees of the intelligence services of the Soviet Union.
Two weeks ago also advised customers of the German intelligence agency BSI of the Russian security company Kaspersky to choose another provider of antivirus software. The agency warned that the Russian government could use companies in cyberattacks.
