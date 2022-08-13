It says the US is stepping up trade with Taiwan in response to China’s “provocative” behaviour White House. The Americans are insisting on the right of air and sea passage through the Taiwan Strait.

The US is coming up with an “ambitious” plan for trade relations with Taiwan, according to Kurt Campbell, US coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region. Details of its purpose will emerge in the coming days.

It was previously known that US troops would cross the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks.

The statement follows China’s furious response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week. Beijing has conducted its biggest military exercises around the island, which China considers a renegade province. The White House said the visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives is in line with existing Washington policy.

Taiwan has accused China of using Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to hold military exercises. According to Taipei, these are taking place in preparation for an invasion.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked the United States for its support in a statement on Saturday. It also pointed to US efforts to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region.