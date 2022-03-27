Hundreds of women have accused gynecologist James Heaps of abuse, accusing UCLA of covering up his actions and failing to take action against him despite reports. “The behavior attributed to Heaps is reprehensible and goes against the values ​​of the university,” said a statement from the university, which “also admires the courage of the women who have come forward.”

The settlement adds to a previous lawsuit filed by 5,000 patients that resulted in $73 million in damages. Another 300 women filed civil charges against Heaps, who also faces criminal charges for abusing 7 women.