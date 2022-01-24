Washington

The United States is unlikely to renew its 2015 nuclear weapons deal with Iran unless it releases four U.S. citizens detained in Tehran. Robert Malley, a top U.S. spokesman, says in an interview with Reuters.

“But it’s hard for us to imagine a resumption of nuclear talks as long as four innocent Americans are being held hostage by Iran,” says Malli.

The United States has been holding indirect talks on the nuclear deal, as well as the release of US prisoners. This is the first time Malley has so strongly linked the liberation of the United States with indirect consultations on a nuclear deal.

Hostages

Critics accuse Iran of imprisoning foreigners for use as hostages in international negotiations. Iran refuses to do so. Nadum does not agree to Malli’s request. Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday it would not release US detainees on condition of anonymity.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal with the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Iran has reduced its nuclear program in exchange for easing international sanctions. Iran will no longer abide by the agreements, as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.