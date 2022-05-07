Jako 38

May 3, 2022 – 9:10 p.m.

It is possible, and understand your opinion in favor of abortion, but from the US point of view it is very strange that abortion law is subject to federal regulation, and there is a protracted debate as to whether it applies to the autonomy of states. The United States has not abolished anything, but the Supreme Court may rule that abortion laws are no longer regulated at the federal level. Controlling abortion can only be done through democratic means, i.e. if the majority of the population in a state wants control. It seems to me that abortion is completely out of the question, it would be a limitation. But, isn’t that the case in all countries, including ours? Again, the abortion law has never been implemented by a minority, but the effect of the changing perspective has been to translate it into voting for certain political parties that support it. These are the equally important principles of a democratic constitutional state. The fact that the abortion law was brought ‘compulsorily’ upon the states (as it is experienced) may have ensured that opinions about it did not change more liberally. The ass in the cradle, there are theories about this too. If the states allow themselves to control this, it will initially lead to reductions in some states, but this will lead to further expansion, but with popular support. Enforcement often does not work for a long time