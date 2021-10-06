US surgeon appears at Zoom trial from operating room

Plastic surgeon Scott Green had to appear in court for a traffic violation. The man called wearing an operating mask and gown, with a patient operating in the background. The images could be seen live from court on Youtube.

“Are you available for your cause? asks the clerk of the Sacramento court. “It’s like being in an operating room.”

Green responds, “That’s right, I’m in an operating room. I’m ready, go ahead.”

Second doctor present

In the meantime, Green even continued to operate. The judge didn’t think it was a good idea to continue the trial during the operation. “I don’t think it’s good for your patient’s well-being if I continue with the case while you operate.”