US Senate accepts Biden’s billion-dollar plan for climate and health care

After voting among senators resulted in a tie — all 50 Democrats voted in favor of the plans, 50 Republicans voted against — Vice President Kamala Harris’s deciding vote was decisive.

$430 billion

The package of measures is worth a total of 430 billion dollars. The result still needs to be ratified by the House of Representatives, but that won’t be a problem since the Democrats have a majority there. After that, the law can be officially signed by Biden.