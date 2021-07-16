







© Copyright ANP 2021

US reviews entry restrictions for non-Americans from EU





WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States is currently considering lifting the current March 2020 restrictions prohibiting non-U.S. Citizens from traveling to the United States from the EU. During a meeting at the White House, German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue.

“It’s underway now,” Biden said of discussions within the government agencies involved as to whether or not entry restrictions should be lifted. He said he would probably be able to provide a definitive answer “in the next few days”. “I’m waiting for a message from our Covid team to find out when this should happen.”

As early as June, the EU officially recommended its member states to reopen their borders to American tourists after more than a year of strict restrictions. However, residents of the European Schengen area, as well as those of the UK and Ireland, are still not allowed to travel to the US unless they are a US citizen or spend 14 days prior to arrival. in a country that is not on the Disease Control and Prevention Prohibited List (CDC) state.