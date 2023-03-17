US releases drone and Russian warplanes collision
It crashed into the Black Sea in international airspace, near the Ukrainian territory that Russia claims it has annexed. According to the Americans, the drone was on a routine surveillance flight there when it was suddenly hit by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet last Tuesday.
One of the fighter jets reportedly struck the drone’s propeller with its wing. The US military eventually decided to take the drone out of the air.
Not on purpose?
The big question is whether the collision between a Russian warplane and a US drone in the Black Sea was intentional. It’s not yet clear, but according to a US State Department spokesman, there could be an “accidental action by Russia”. The US Air Force says the collision was the result of “unprofessional conduct by the Russians”.
“This was a reckless and unsafe incident,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He said an investigation into the incident is underway. A White House spokesman previously said such interceptions are more common, but the drone crash was “unique”.
‘Fits a pattern’
Top US general Mark Milley also says it is unclear whether the clash was deliberate. According to him, it is clear that Russia would have deliberately blocked the drone. The incident, he says, fits the “Russian pattern of behavior.”
Moscow has warned Washington to leave Russian airspace following the incident. “We will no longer allow anyone to violate our maritime borders,” the Russian ambassador to the United States said, according to Russia’s state news agency TASS.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”