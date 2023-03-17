It crashed into the Black Sea in international airspace, near the Ukrainian territory that Russia claims it has annexed. According to the Americans, the drone was on a routine surveillance flight there when it was suddenly hit by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet last Tuesday.

One of the fighter jets reportedly struck the drone’s propeller with its wing. The US military eventually decided to take the drone out of the air.

Not on purpose?

The big question is whether the collision between a Russian warplane and a US drone in the Black Sea was intentional. It’s not yet clear, but according to a US State Department spokesman, there could be an “accidental action by Russia”. The US Air Force says the collision was the result of “unprofessional conduct by the Russians”.