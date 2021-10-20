US police “frustrated”: partner of missing woman (22) is now also without a trace
Although he is not listed as a suspect in the case, police in North Port, Florida, would have liked to tell him about his missing fiancée.
Return without partner
The two were with their motorhome in July left for a tour of the United States, reports the BBC. On September 1, Laundrie returned – without her partner Gabby. His family then reported his disappearance to the police. And yesterday, relatives of Laundrie announced that they had not seen him since last Tuesday.
On social media, the two recounted their experiences extensively during their trip:
The police said in a statement to be “frustrated” by the course of events. The annoyance seems to have arisen mainly because Laundrie’s family did not want to contact the police until yesterday. “We are not currently investigating a crime,” police said, “but a case of several missing persons.”
“Where’s Gabby?” “
Yesterday friends of Gabrielle Petito gathered at Laundrie’s home shouting, “Where’s Gabby? Her family said through a lawyer that they did not believe Brian Laundrie was actually missing. “He’s just hiding.
America is now under the spell of the missing persons case, correspondent Michiel Vos told RTL Boulevard this evening:
The allegations against Brian Laundrie don’t seem entirely unexpected. In mid-August, Utah police appear to have taken a look at the two’s camper van, which had arrived in Moab by then. A possible altercation had been reported. Police had advised the couple to sleep separately for one night.
A week later, the duo posted another video on YouTube with a travelogue. The video has since been viewed over 1.7 million times:
