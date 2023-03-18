The United States plans to pledge more than $171 million in funding to Venezuela at a donors’ conference in Brussels on Friday, a U.S. official told Reuters, as the country’s opposition awaits U.S. moves to unblock aid. frozen funds from the Venezuelan government.

The pledge is expected at a European Union-backed conference on solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

The US official did not provide details on the funding, which builds on the $376 million pledged by Washington last year.

Washington supports the Venezuelan opposition, recognizes its parallel legislature and denounces the dictatorship of President Nicolas Maduro.

Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the United States has increased its sanctions against the South American country. He froze and seized Venezuelan government funds at the US Federal Reserve in New York, then used the funds to support opposition lawmakers opposed to Maduro.

The country’s opposition has complained that the US approval process needed to replace its previous fund distribution contact, ousted leader Juan Guaido, is stretching. They say the funds will also help humanitarian efforts.

Maduro’s government opposes what it sees as US foreign interference in its politics and said the opposition stole funds belonging to the people that could be used for social and medical support.