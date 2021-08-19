The United States wants to impose restrictions on the export of chips, lasers, sensors, etc. This is to prevent the technology from falling into China’s hands. Especially when it comes to technologies that must be used with discretion, the US Department of Commerce would like to see measures in place regarding exports.

The ministry is asking for help in defining new technologies that should be less public and easily accessible. The government has not always done this. For example, it seriously shook people’s trust in Huawei after Google’s post. banned from doing business with Chinese smartphone supplier. Now he wants to create something like that for chips and related things.

For the security of the United States

Trump says restrictions are needed to keep the United States safe. He hasn’t just pointed his arrows at China: Russia and Venezuela are also countries he has on his list. He doesn’t want things like quantum computing and 3D printing technology to fall into the hands of potential enemies.

This is why the plan has now been presented to the public, who will then have sixty days to form an opinion and submit it to the government. It is highly likely that companies will respond to them compared to individuals, as the technology is being made in these companies. On the other hand, big business has often spoken out against the plans of the United States. At the moment, for example, Apple and Disney are not very happy with the intentions to ban WeChat from the American network.

Intelligence

It seems like something the folks at Intel, for example, should be talking about. Intel is one of the biggest companies that makes chips and does it out of the United States. If there is a ban on the export of Intel’s products, it could spell disaster for the company. it’s not going so well good at Intel, especially not now that the production of new chips has been delayed.

