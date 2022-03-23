US: More sanctions soon against allies against Russia

The White House says the United States and its Western allies will announce additional sanctions against Russia this week. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that would happen when US President Joe Biden meets NATO and the European Union in Brussels on Thursday.

According to the security adviser, this is about the next approval package. A key part of it is the tightening of existing sanctions, making it even more difficult for Moscow to avoid sanctions, Sullivan said.

Obstacles

Sullivan declined to provide further details. But the American media announced sanctions against hundreds of members of the Duma. More than 300 members are on the list. There were already sanctions against twelve members. Hundreds more Russians will be added to the embargo list, ‘said reporter John Postma.

Postma continues: ‘There are already many obstacles. We are almost allowed. ‘ Nevertheless, according to Postma, the Russian economy has not yet been affected by the current sanctions as desired. “The reason is that we continue to buy Russian gas in Europe. It’s one of the most sensitive within the EU.

‘Joint action’

According to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden will work with allies on long-term transitions to maintain NATO troops during his visit. He also announced a ‘joint action’ to improve energy security in Europe, which relies heavily on Russia’s gas.

On Thursday, Biden and his colleagues from 29 other member states will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky at the NATO summit. He calls, according to the Interfax Ukrainian news agency.

