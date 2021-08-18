US military expects Kabul to fall into Taliban hands within a month
The outlook is therefore much worse than in June, when the US military still assumed a period of at least six months. That’s because Taliban fighters are gaining ground on Afghan government forces faster than expected, now that the US military is gone. At least eight provincial capitals were captured by the Taliban in a week.
Despite the bad news, US President Joe Biden reiterated yesterday that the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan is not under discussion.
air raids
The withdrawal has already started and will be formalized on August 31. Then the limited US airstrikes currently being used against the Taliban will also cease, and the Afghan government forces will largely be on their own.
Speaking at a press conference, Biden said, “The United States will continue to deliver on its commitments. We provide air support, make sure their air force is functioning and deployable, we are providing air support. food and equipment to their troops and pay all their salaries. But they must want to fight. I think now they are starting to realize that they have to work together politically. We will continue to honor the agreements, and I don’t regret my decision.