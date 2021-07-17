The mayor of Jackson, a city in Tennessee in the United States, wants to make room for bitcoin. One of the plans is that people should be able to pay taxes with decentralized and scarce internet money.

Bitcoin in Jackson

Jackson is a small town of just under 70,000 people in the east-central United States. Scott Conger is the mayor of this city and he has plans for Bitcoin.

For example, he wants employees to be able to easily buy BTC through DCA, which means Average cost in dollars. This means you automatically pay a fixed amount every day / week / month stacked rate.

Conger also wants it to be possible to pay wealth tax in bitcoin. He shares his ideas on Twitter. Remarkably, he comes up with these plans shortly after US inflation numbers appear to be soaring.

In the meantime, he has also adapted his profile picture with the now famous LaserEyesTill100k. It’s a meme where Bitcoin believers give each other laser eyes to indicate that they think Bitcoin will hit the $ 100,000 mark.

With that, he drops the currency of his own country: “every year our dollar is worth less”. He sees the solution in Bitcoin: money with a limit of 21 million BTC that cannot be changed by anyone.

Other mayors

Conger is certainly not the first American mayor to openly support Bitcoin.

Perhaps the most famous promoter is Frances Suarez, mayor of Miami. He wants to make his city a bitcoin hub with all kinds of benefits for crypto companies. It also plans to keep bitcoin on its balance sheet as a city.

The mayor of New York is also the originator of bitcoin. Eric Adams had previously pledged to make New York “the center of bitcoin”.

