August 5, 2021 – The Americans leave the Olympic Games in Tokyo with a bronze medal. In the consolation final, the five-time Olympic champion was too strong for Australia with 4-3. Experienced Megan Rapino and Carli Lloyd took their team by the hand.





In advance, the United States were the big favorites for the victory in the general classification. The world champion has been leading global women’s football for years. Four of the six Olympic tournaments went to America. But in Japan, the United States has shown itself to be vulnerable already in the group stage.

In the opener, the United States suffered a rare loss to Sweden (3-0) and there was a goalless draw against Australia. The quarter-finals against Orange barely survived after a penalty shootout. In the semifinals, the curtain fell: Canada was too strong with 0-1.

The bronze match against Australia therefore stayed on Thursday. Unlike the goalless draw in the group stage, the goals fell like ripe apples from the tree. Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring with a nice goal. The attacker scored on a turn. Australian Sam Kerr equalized soon after. In the period that followed, the United States again took a 4-1 lead via Rapinoe and Lloyd on two occasions. Despite goals from Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik, Australia were unable to undo the damage and the United States returned home with a bronze medal.