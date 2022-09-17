The US Department of Justice wants to appeal with an appeal so that the FBI’s investigation into secret documents discovered during a search of former President Donald Trump’s home can resume.

The FBI found more than 11,000 government documents in early August during a search of Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The department is investigating, among other things, whether confidential documents were withheld and whether attempts were made to thwart a federal investigation.

Earlier this week, an independent judge was appointed at Trump’s request. This one special master will examine the material found during the searches.

According to the former president, the FBI investigation is politically motivated and an independent party is needed to examine the documents more closely. There would also be personal papers of him. Experts insist the FBI would not carry out such a large raid without good reason.

The judge who appointed the independent judge decided that the FBI should not immediately pursue the investigation of the classified documents. The Justice Department had requested this after Trump urged the judge to put the criminal investigation on hold pending an independent judge.

Justice is now trying to access a hundred seized files containing confidential information through the appeal.