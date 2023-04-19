US journalist arrested in Russia loses remand appeal

Evan Gershkovich in Moscow during his audition. United States Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy is on the right. Image access point

The 31-year-old journalist from The Wall Street Journal was arrested at the end of March and is being held for espionage. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Gershkovich and his employer deny spying, but according to the Kremlin the American was caught in the act, although no evidence has been shared so far.

The Moscow court hearing was partially open to the media, who saw Gershkovich for the first time since his arrest. It was separated from the rest of the room by glass walls. Footage shows him crossing his arms and smiling.

Priority



The US government maintains that Gershkovich is wrongfully detained and has made his release a priority. On Monday, he received a visit from Lynne Tracy, the American ambassador to Russia. She later announced that the reporter was feeling well and staying strong.

Gershkovich, whose parents moved from the Soviet Union to the United States, has been writing about Russia for more than five years. He was working on an article on the attitude of the Russian population towards the recruitment efforts of the mercenary army of the Wagner group, which fights for Russia in Ukraine.

