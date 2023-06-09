US jobless claims skyrocket, recession coming? -BLOX

After the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes, most economists had already forecast a recession in 2023. In just 14 months, the US central bank raised interest rates from about zero to the range current 5.00 to 5.25%. This means higher borrowing costs and considerable pressure on the economy, which aims to control inflation.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims are also starting to rise and the economy appears to be weakening somewhat due to interest rate hikes. Should we be worried about a recession?

Coming recession?

The number of Americans who reported being unemployed last week hit its highest level in 1 to 1.5 years. The largest increase in claims in nearly two years came primarily from issues in Ohio, Minnesota and California.

However, economists caution against over-reading these numbers right away. “The jump in claims may be a sign of an increase in layoffs, but given the volatility in claims from week to week, it seems too early to draw conclusions.” Thus Conrad DeQuadres of Brean Capital in New York.

In the end, the number of complaints amounted to 261,000, while it was expected that a certain number of 235,000 coins would come out of the machine. In terms of unemployment, the United States is not doing too badly. At 3.7%, it is still at a historically low level.

Number of unemployment claims in the United States. Source: Forex Factory

In this regard, fears of a recession seem a little overblown at the moment, but we must not forget that we are dealing with an economy that has become accustomed to practically zero interest rates for a decade.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

If we end up in a recession, it remains to be seen if that is a good thing for Bitcoin. In the short term, there is a very high chance that people will flee to fiat currency. Ultimately, of course, everyone has to pay the bill in US dollars or, in our case, Euros.

You often see that in a recession people go for that relative safety and sell assets to pay the bills. In this regard, a recession is unlikely to have a positive impact on Bitcoin in the first few months.

As soon as central banks lower interest rates and buy up assets to stimulate the economy, things can get interesting. Then the amount of dollars in the system increases and the relative scarcity of the US dollar decreases.

This could be the time when investors start looking for scarcity and, for example, end up with Bitcoin or other risky assets.