In the United States, the first gender-neutral passport is issued to someone who does not identify as male or female. Basil has X instead of F. Girl Or M Male. The State Department in Washington expects to be able to offer this option to Americans overseas who need an ID or birth certificate from the beginning of next year.

Jessica Stern, Special Envoy for LGBT Rights, talks about a historic and celebratory event. In this way, the government believes that what is mentioned in the documents is in line with reality, which has more gender than the two traditional types. “When someone gets an ID with their real identity, that person lives with more dignity and respect,” Stern says.

Change gender

It was not disclosed who received the first gender neutral passport.

Minister Anthony Blingen also introduced the facility for people to change their gender in the passport of their choice. Prior medical submission is required.

In the Netherlands, for the first time, in 2018 the gender of a person in the passport was changed to X.