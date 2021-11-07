Correspondent Lucas Waagmeester: historic, but also caring for Biden

“With that, Biden wins the most important victory of his presidency to date. Finally a big bill from his hand and something that previous presidents have failed to do: a structural reconstruction of America’s infrastructure. The two sides have not been happy to face this problem for years to get to the root.

It is a breakthrough that will be felt across the United States. At the same time, Biden’s worries are not over. He preferred to guide his two large packages through Congress, including his famous rebuild betterplan, but members of Congress don’t want to get involved. It has to do with deep disagreements within the Democratic Party.

Rebuild Better (BBB) ​​represents a social security package: from childcare to care for the elderly, coupled with the largest amount of money ever spent on climate change. It’s Biden’s big wish, but Democrats disagree. The progressive branch wants to do a lot more on these issues, while the moderates want to strip the law considerably and make it cheaper.

Despite its success, the division within Biden’s party over the BBB package could turn out to be really ugly for the president. “