1982 breaks records: dollar inflation reaches 6.8%

Yesterday, new inflation figures for the United States were announced. The depreciation of the US dollar climbed to 6.8%! The highest percentage for almost 40 years.

“The overall index increased 6.8% for the 12 months ending in October, the largest 12 month increase since the period ending in June 1982.”

So it’s now (almost) 40 years (!) That inflation has not been so high. Inflation is calculated from a basket of goods, products and services. For example, according to these figures, the energy index increased by 33.3%. The food index increased by 6.1%.

Coinbase partners with Ledger hardware wallets

The main US exchange Coinbase will integrate Ledger hardware wallets into their platforms. The collaboration should ensure that users can store their bitcoin easier and faster.

The partnership will begin in 2022. A Coinbase Wallet browser extension is expected to be the first step in this new partnership. With this extension, users can connect their Ledger wallet. In the long run, traders should also be able to use their Ledger wallet through the Coinbase mobile app.

WisdomTree Changes Bitcoin ETF App, Appoints US Bank As Administrator

New York-based asset manager WisdomTree amended its Bitcoin ETF application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and appointed a United States bank as the fund manager.

In an update on Wednesday, WisdomTree appointed the National Association of American Banks as the stock manager of the Bitcoin fund. This is an amendment to the request submitted by WisdomTree on March 11 of this year.