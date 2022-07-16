US House of Representatives passes abortion law with mostly symbolic value | Abroad

The United States House of Representatives on Friday passed two bills aimed at protecting access to abortion. With that, the Democratic-dominated House is responding to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down the nation’s abortion law since 1973.

The first law, the Women’s Health Protection Act, legalizes abortion nationwide. The second law provides legal protection for women who leave one state to have an abortion in another.

However, the new legislation is unlikely to pass the Senate as well. Because of the rules therein, sixty votes out of a hundred are needed to put such a bill to a vote alone. This means that Democratic senators, assuming they support the fifty laws passed by the House, would need at least ten Republican votes to bring it to the Senate. It’s almost impossible.

Roe vs. Wade

The new pro-abortion law therefore has above all a symbolic value. Just three weeks ago, the Supreme Court threw a wrecking ball on fundamental rights by Roe vs. Wade,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “That’s why our pro-choice, pro-women Democratic majority is resolute today.”

After nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to abortion in the United States ended last month. The United States Supreme Court has overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. This 1973 case gave women across the United States the right to abortion. The fact that the Supreme Court recently overturned this decision means that women no longer have the constitutional right to have an abortion. After this ruling, abortion became illegal in several states.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: