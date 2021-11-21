US government sues Texas over tough new abortion law
President Joe Biden once strongly condemned the “bizarre and extreme” law in Texas. He said his government was looking for ways to give Texas women access to safe and legal abortions.
24th week
It is estimated that 85% of women in Texas who want to terminate their pregnancy could no longer do so in Texas. A state cannot deny this right to any woman until the baby is viable, Garland argues. It is approximately the 24th week of pregnancy, the Supreme Court ruled in 1973.
Garland wants to hear a judge say the law is invalid, although the Supreme Court narrowly rejected a demand by advocacy groups to block the Texas law a week ago. “The Department of Justice has a duty to defend the Constitution of the United States and uphold the rule of law,” he said.
$ 10,000 bonus
As of last week, Texas women have been banned from terminating their pregnancies after six weeks, and anyone can sue a woman or an abortion clinic if they break the law. This person will receive a bounty of $ 10,000 if found guilty. Other states seeking to enact similar law could also count on legal action, Secretary Garland warned.
