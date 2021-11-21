President Joe Biden once strongly condemned the “bizarre and extreme” law in Texas. He said his government was looking for ways to give Texas women access to safe and legal abortions.

24th week

It is estimated that 85% of women in Texas who want to terminate their pregnancy could no longer do so in Texas. A state cannot deny this right to any woman until the baby is viable, Garland argues. It is approximately the 24th week of pregnancy, the Supreme Court ruled in 1973.