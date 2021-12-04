Whole Foods, the US supermarket chain that was bought by Amazon in 2017, is being sued by the US federal agency that protects labor rights. The supermarket chain is said to have banned employees from wearing clothes with Black Lives Matter messages in 2020.











Workers in several states have been accused of wearing such clothes. People have also been fired for it, according to the agency.

“Our dress code is aimed at providing our employees and customers with a shopping experience that is built around excellent service and quality food,” the company said in a statement. “We don’t think we should diminish this experience by introducing messages on corporate apparel, regardless of their content.”

“Racial harassment and discrimination issues are at the heart of working conditions,” said Jill Coffman, the agency’s regional director in San Francisco. “With our indictment, we want to protect the right of workers to defend these important issues.”