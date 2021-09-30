Listen again | US shutdown avoided: Trump gets piece of wall

The previous shutdown lasted four weeks, according to De Jong, it was “in the newspaper”. The economist points to the possible consequences of such a stop: “Because they reach the debt ceiling, they can no longer spend money on so-called non-essential services. This includes interest payments, so you end up in a situation where the US government defaults on its own interest payments. The result could be that the rating agencies will lower the creditworthiness of the United States. ‘

And it’s problematic: According to De Jonge, US debt is “one of the safest investments you can make.” For many financial markets, this is the anchor in terms of valuation and direction. ‘

In short: if there is a shutdown, it will lead to major uncertainties in the financial markets. However, De Jong believes there is a good chance the Democrats, with their majority in both houses of representatives, will continue to raise the debt ceiling themselves. Then less political support.

