US gamers try to prevent Blizzard’s acquisition of Activision | Technology

A group of American players went to court. They want to stop Microsoft game developer Activision Blizzard, known for the series of games call of Dutytake over.

The gamers claim in their complaint that the acquisition gives Microsoft “tremendous power in the computer games business.” It could also hamper Microsoft’s competitors.

In the lawsuit, gamers say they fear Microsoft is limiting the number of games released. They also fear that consumers’ freedom of choice will be limited by redemption.

Microsoft itself is a big name in the gaming world. The company manufactures Xbox gaming computers and develops many games itself. There remains 69 billion dollars (nearly 65 billion euros) to Microsoft for Activision Blizzard.

The planned takeover has already earned the company criticism from rival Sony. The PlayStation maker fears that Activision Blizzard games will soon only be played on Xbox.

Regulators are also concerned about the takeover. The US competition watchdog, the FTC, opened an investigation into the merger earlier this month. to prevent. In addition to the American authorities, Europe is also considering the takeover through the parenthesis can.

