US: Fully vaccinated travelers are welcome again from November

The United States has announced that fully vaccinated passengers will be welcomed again from November. Passengers must show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the United States.

The U.S. ban on non-essential travel has been in effect since the beginning of 2020. It started for travelers from China, but soon followed the entry ban for travelers from countries such as Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, India and Europe.

EU Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis tweeted earlier on Monday, “We are working diligently with my colleagues in EU member states to lift the travel ban on Europeans. I hope there will be a positive announcement soon.”

The United States is one of the slowest countries to lift its travel restrictions. When Canada reopened its land borders to US travelers in early August, the United States announced later that month that its land borders would be closed to tourists. Despite European countries easing travel restrictions in early summer, the US travel ban has been extended.

In mid-July, President Joe Biden said his group was reviewing travel restrictions and that changes would be announced in the coming days as the United States came under increasing pressure from European capitals and travel leaders to lift the travel ban. But when the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise again, the administration turned around and announced that travel restrictions would be in effect.