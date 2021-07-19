The US government has awarded 1.7 million dirhams to Moroccan NGO Ifkar for a project to maintain and restore a mosaic collection in Wolofilis.

The grant is part of the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. The US State Department program is administered by the US Embassy in Rabat. The embassy said in a statement that the aim was to retrieve the mosaics and display them to the public. The association will also organize educational programs and awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of the restored areas to Morocco’s cultural heritage.

The project forms an existing partnership between Ifkar and Getty Conservation Institute in the United States, which will provide technical expertise and training. The work to be restored is a jewel in the crown of Moroccan heritage. So the United States is pleased to partner with the Ifker Association, the Getty Conservation Institute and the Department of Culture to help restore these historic mosaics.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which includes vocational training, education and community awareness programs,” said Lawrence Randolph, U.S. embassy in charge.

“This project will contribute to the economic and social development of Gerhaun Massif,” said Jubir Chatto, president of the Ifkar Association. Create jobs in the post-Govt-19 era and contribute to strengthening the region’s economic and cultural appeal. “

This work will provide the Ifkar Association with the opportunity to engage young people and workers from the local community in restructuring work, earning them a career by providing vocational training in historical conservation and tourism.

The site of Wolofilis was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997 and is the largest and most famous archaeological site in Morocco.