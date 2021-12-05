Following his visit to Qatar, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen will meet with representatives of 20 US partners in Germany on Wednesday. They will talk about the interim government in Afghanistan announced by the Taliban on Tuesday.

Minister Blingen will visit a U.S. military base in Rammstein, West Germany. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the site now serves as the US hub for refugee evacuation in Afghanistan. There he meets German Foreign Minister Haiko Mass. Together they will hold a digital meeting with ministers from twenty allies on the course to be followed in Afghanistan.

Read more. New Afghan government has two faces: moderates, hardliners and even ministers on FBI ‘Most Wanted’ list (+)

The United States could use the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen international appeals to the Taliban to pledge the release of Afghans seeking to leave Afghanistan. Dealing with the Taliban government, which has no women or non-Taliban members, but also dealing with the US Secretary of the Interior, who is wanted by the United States on terrorism charges, is likely to be at the table.

Qatar: ‘Taliban show pragmatism, must be determined by their actions’

The Taliban have expressed pragmatism and should be regarded as the practical rulers of Afghanistan by their actions. A spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry told the French news agency AFP. Qatar acts as a neutral but influential mediator between the Taliban and the West.

Lolwa al-Qadir, a spokesman for the Taliban and deputy foreign minister, said, “They have expressed a great deal of pragmatism. He went on to say that “we do not press for the recognition of the new regime,” but al-Qaeda said it would not stop talking to the Qatari Taliban if they did not keep their promises.

Al-Qaeda has said it does not oppose the Taliban’s goodwill for more than 120,000 people and that some ministries, such as the Ministry of Health, are operating normally. “Women doctors and nurses can accept their responsibilities,” al-Qadir said. He noted that not only the Taliban, but also logistics problems and heavy traditions make it difficult for Afghan women to work.