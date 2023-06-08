US concerned about presence of Chinese spies in Cuba

Cuba allows China to establish a secret spy base on its own territory targeting the United States. This writes The Wall Street Journal THURSDAY. The base would allow Beijing to collect US intelligence related to communications traffic, such as e-mail tapping, phone calls and satellite communications. The Cuban regime would receive several billion dollars for the location of the spy complex. The exact amount at stake is unclear.

The exact location and time frame in which construction of the spy base will be completed is not known. The White House is concerned about the planned location due to Cuba’s proximity to the American mainland. The Cuban coast is only a hundred kilometers from Florida.

Base spy schemes orchestrated from China, Washington’s biggest economic and military rival, are of great concern to President Joe Biden’s administration. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, agreed The Wall Street Journal not go into the details of the disclosure. But he said the US government was aware of “China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world for possible military purposes, including in this hemisphere.” The United States says it wants to take action to counter the activities, but Kirby did not specify what exact action Washington will take.

spy balloon

Since the 1990s, ties between China and Havana have reportedly become increasingly close, in part through trade and investment. After Venezuela, China is the first trading partner of the Cuban regime. Cuba also backed a repressive security law that Beijing wanted to implement in Hong Kong at the United Nations in 2020, as one of 53 countries.

In February, a Chinese spy balloon flying over US territory sparked a diplomatic crisis between China and the United States. Ultimately, the Americans shot down the balloon believed to be used for espionage, straining Sino-US relations.