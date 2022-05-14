US companies help workers abort in other states
US Supreme Court plans to strike down national abortion rights after nearly 50 years, leak start this month from. It sparked a wave of consternation across the country among many opponents. Demonstrations have also taken place in the Netherlands, among other places, in solidarity with American women.
It soon became clear what consequences this decision could have. The Conservative State of Oklahoma into law immediately which prohibits abortion from about six weeks of pregnancy. Chances are more Americans will introduce such a strict deadline. The non-profit organization Guttmacher expects 26 out of 50 US states to ban abortion if the Supreme Court decides to abolish it.
Major employers in action
Bee a growing number American companies are already taking action. To prevent employees from facing dilemmas, they promise to help their staff. “If you are concerned about access to essential healthcare in your state, Salesforce will provide financial support for travel, available through our healthcare providers, and/or help you and your immediate family relocate. “Salesforce chief executive Brent Hyder wrote to employees. , reports CNBC†
Previously, major employers such as Amazon, Apple, Citigroup, Levi’s, Tesla and Yelp have announced they want to reimburse travel expenses for employees who live and work in states with restrictive abortion laws. For example, to keep this confidential and private within often public companies, they choose to designate the cost of these benefits as an “employee benefit” in their financial reports.
‘Bad for the economy’
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says abortion ban is also detrimental to the economy† According to Yellen, abortion rights allowed more women to work and complete their education, leading to higher wages for women.
Abortion law in the Netherlands
Abortion is allowed in the Netherlands up to the 24th week of pregnancy. In practice, doctors assume 22 weeks, since they can accurately determine the duration of pregnancy up to two weeks. After that, an abortion can only be performed for very serious medical reasons.
At the moment, there is still a compulsory cooling-off period, but there is a good chance that it will soon be abolished. A majority in the House of Representatives supported the bill in which this mandatory cooling-off period is thrown in the trash.
abortion pill
Pregnancy can be terminated by the abortion pill or by surgery. At the moment, only abortion clinics are allowed to give an abortion pill, but some GPs want to be able to do it themselves.
If it belongs to the House of Representatives, it will happen soon. A majority recently supported a bill that allows it. This is the second abortion rule change in a short time.
