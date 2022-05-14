Abortion law in the Netherlands

Abortion is allowed in the Netherlands up to the 24th week of pregnancy. In practice, doctors assume 22 weeks, since they can accurately determine the duration of pregnancy up to two weeks. After that, an abortion can only be performed for very serious medical reasons.

At the moment, there is still a compulsory cooling-off period, but there is a good chance that it will soon be abolished. A majority in the House of Representatives supported the bill in which this mandatory cooling-off period is thrown in the trash.

abortion pill

Pregnancy can be terminated by the abortion pill or by surgery. At the moment, only abortion clinics are allowed to give an abortion pill, but some GPs want to be able to do it themselves.

If it belongs to the House of Representatives, it will happen soon. A majority recently supported a bill that allows it. This is the second abortion rule change in a short time.