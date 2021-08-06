A spokesperson for the US State Department said lifting the sanctions is exactly what is being discussed in Vienna. There, in the months leading up to radical conservative Raisi’s appointment, Iran discussed possibilities of reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

This nuclear deal provided for the easing of sanctions against Iran, which in turn would curb its nuclear program. Things took a turn for the worse a few years later when Donald Trump took office as US president and threw the deal in the trash. He believed that the agreements with Iran did not go far enough and wanted to force new negotiations by imposing heavy sanctions again.

Iran and the main countries have held several rounds of talks in the Austrian capital in recent months. They last met on June 20 and no date has been set for future consultations. “We urge Iran to resume negotiations quickly,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a top priority for us.”

When Raisi took office, he again stressed that his country did not want to develop nuclear weapons. “Our nuclear program is peaceful. The manufacture of nuclear bombs is prohibited in our country for religious reasons, “said the president.” It is not part of our political and military doctrine.