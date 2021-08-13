US, British evacuate Afghan embassy staff
The British have announced similar measures. It is a response to developments in this Central Asian country. With the withdrawal of an international force, the Taliban took the opportunity to retake the country.
The soldiers help out
The Americans send additional troops to help embassy workers leave. This is common practice in conflict zones. The diplomatic presence in Kabul is reduced to a “barefoot occupation”, a foreign ministry spokesperson reported.
He stressed that the embassy will remain open. There are currently 1,400 employees staying there. The spokesperson also said that more than 1,200 Afghans have now been taken to the United States.
Move the embassy
The UK is also sending at least 100 troops to Afghanistan to bring out Afghan personnel and interpreters, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. The first soldiers are expected at the end of this week and the number of soldiers could increase to 600. Unlike the United States, the British are moving their embassy to a more secure location.