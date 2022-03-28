US blacklists Russian cybersecurity guard Kaspersky

Kaspersky was added to the so-called March 25 entity list from the FCC, says Bloomberg. It is the first Russian company on the list, which is mainly dominated by Chinese companies.

Once a company is listed on the stock exchange, businesses and federal entities in the United States are no longer permitted to trade with it, unless otherwise made by the government.

Huawei and DJI are also in the game

Two Chinese companies, China Telecom and China Mobile international USA, were also added to the list of entities. However, it is not uncommon for Chinese companies to make the list. Also well-known brands such as Huawei and DJI are on it.

FCC Commissioner Brandan Carr said the move would help keep the United States safe. “This will help secure our networks against threats from state-sponsored Chinese and Russian entities. They are looking for ways to spy on us and harm American interests.”