The Pentagon says the strikes are in retaliation for US drone strikes on US personnel and US facilities in Iraq. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base, killing two people and wounding dozens more, according to the US Department of Defense.

“As evidence of tonight’s attacks, it has been made clear that President Biden will act to protect U.S. workers,” the statement said. “At least five Iranian-backed militants have been killed and many more wounded in US airstrikes,” the lab said in a statement.

Nuclear deal

American retaliation is coming at a dangerous time. Meanwhile, the United States is negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran. Biden and the United States are interested in renewing the nuclear deal. US Secretary of State Blingen is currently in talks with all parties for an Iran deal. So there is negotiation, meanwhile these attacks are taking place. You can see that this is a signal not only to Iran and those militants, but also to the talks, “said John Postma, a US correspondent.

Signal to Russia as well

Foreign commentator Bernard Hummelberg said the attack on militants in Iraq was particularly interesting. Iraq is a friendly country. In the image of the United States, a group of allies with Israel and the Gulf states in the Middle East is emerging against the Axis powers of Iran, Syria and Iraq. The latter country has a growing Shiite majority and increasing ties with Iran. So the signal is very clear: Iran must be careful to establish a kind of comfortable state in all those areas, and it is going to happen. ‘According to Hummelberg, this should not only guarantee security in the region, but also keep Israel in check. ‘I think this is a signal to the Russians as well. They are now angry that Iran has established itself in all those areas. The United States hopes that the Russians will also reduce Iran’s voice in the attacks, ” Hummelberg said.