The United States is considering seeking formal talks on Mexican plans to limit imports of genetically modified corn under its free trade agreement with Mexico, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The request could arrive as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported. A spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office could not immediately be reached for comment, and the White House had no immediate comment.

The United States has already threatened a trade dispute settlement panel under the trilateral agreement with Mexico and Canada over the plan, which would ban GM corn for human consumption.

Mexico said the disagreement with Washington was politically motivated.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said a trade dispute panel under the free trade deal would be the next step if the talks failed.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke late last month with Mexican Economy Secretary Raquel Buenrostro about the matter.

Corn for food purposes accounts for about 21% of Mexican corn imports from the United States, according to a representative of the National Corn Growers Association, citing data from the US Grains Council.