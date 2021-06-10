The Moscow judge’s ruling puts even more pressure on Russia-U.S. Relations just as President Biden turns his first big trip abroad started. Biden will meet with President Putin in Switzerland on Wednesday. He should lift the ban on Navalny’s organization.

Britain adopts an even fiercer tone against Russia than the United States. Minister of Foreign Affairs Raab called the decision “perverted” and “a Kafkaesque attack on those who stand up against corruption and for open societies”

He also pointed out that this is part of a scheme to silence the political opposition in Russia. Raab also called for the immediate release of Navalny and the protesters and journalists who were recently arrested. “Russia fails as a member of the international community “.

“Let’s adjust”

Navalny himself has through his team with a statement on Instagram replied. In it, he announced that he would continue the fight despite the ban on his movement. He called on his supporters to continue to support him. “We evolve. We adapt.”

He announced that he would continue to fight for his ideas. “This is our country and we have no other. Please stay with us. Follow what we are doing and support us. We really need this support.”

In addition, Navalny attacked the courtroom. He called the accusation corrupt in the lawsuit. “He steals, takes bribes, and invests his money in foreign villas and hotels. He protects the right of Putin and his officials to live this way. They plunder the land and people for their luxurious lives. . “

Smart voting

Additionally, Navalny called on his supporters to join his smart voting system. The goal is to elect as many opponents of United Russia, Putin’s party, as possible by strategically voting in the elections.

A new State Duma, as the parliament is called, is due to be elected in Russia by September 19 of this year at the latest. In the previous elections in 2016, United Russia won around three-quarters of the vote.