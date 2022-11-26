US and Russia react to missile incident in Poland

During the G20 summit in Bali, US President Biden spoke about the incident. “Biden said the investigation into what exactly happened, where he came from, is still ongoing,” US correspondent Marieke de Vries told NOS. Radio Review 1.

Rocket

While speaking to the press, a Bloomberg reporter asked him if it might not be too early to determine if the missile came from Russia. “Biden then said they had information that shows it’s unlikely the missile was fired from Russia, given the trajectory the missile traveled. The road, so to speak.”

According to De Vries, we still have to wait and see what exactly Biden means by this. “Apparently he already has information from US intelligence that points to this. His revealing it now may be a flippant remark on the one hand or very deliberately made to prevent further escalation.”

Poland

Last March, Biden was still in Poland. Then he said: “If even 1 centimeter of Polish is exceeded, there will be serious repercussions.” He still sticks to that after the missile attack. “He also spoke to his Polish colleague, Polish President Duda, and, in addition to his condolences, also offered his full support to the Polish investigation team.”

“Furthermore, he reiterated what he has been saying for almost a year: that America stands firmly behind the principles of NATO. Namely: if one state is attacked, they will all be attacked. The only question now is: where did this missile go? will it come from? from? who was behind it? and will there only be diplomatic repercussions or will there be more?

Russia

Russia has distanced itself from the missile incident in Poland, Russian correspondent Geert Groot Koerkamp said. “There is also talk of a provocation with the aim of further aggravating the case.” The Russian Defense Ministry also claims that the missiles did not come from Russia. “They also say that they did not carry out any Russian missile attacks near the Polish-Ukrainian border.”

According to Groot Koerkamp, ​​the message is circulating quickly on Russian social networks. “It is also pointed out that it would most likely be a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, an S-300, which could therefore have been fired to intercept a Russian attack. As is known, there were many Russian missile attacks in many parts of Ukraine.”