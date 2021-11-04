The European Union (EU) and the United States (US) have announced the creation of a new platform to promote sustainable agriculture on both sides of the Atlantic to fight climate change.

“Today we are entering a new chapter in EU-US cooperation,” EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski and US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a joint statement afterwards. of their meeting in Brussels yesterday.

The platform should serve to exchange knowledge and information between the two sides of the Atlantic to promote “sustainable and climate-smart agricultural production”. The joint final declaration does not literally refer to food security, biodiversity or the farm-to-table strategy.

Impact on livelihoods

Wojciechowski and Vilsack noted that “climate change is already having profound effects on the livelihoods of our farmers”, with effects ranging from “severe drought” to “floods, forest fires and other catastrophic events ”. “International cooperation to tackle climate change and promote sustainability is essential to alleviate the difficult and difficult future that lies ahead,” they said in a statement.

Politicians said that “the EU and the US are committed to improved and sustainable global production” to “reduce poverty and hunger, protect our environment and fight climate change”. Brussels and Washington are committed to working together to design systems and solutions that benefit agricultural producers, consumers and businesses, including fair and open local, regional and international markets that improve food safety and security.