US and China mutually relax visa requirements for journalists / Willamedia

American journalists who want to go to China for work can stay in the country longer in the future and be allowed to leave and return freely. Visa rules are also becoming more flexible for Chinese journalists who want to travel to the United States.

No CNN Business writes, Based on discussions with representatives of both countries. After a lengthy virtual meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the United States and China signed new agreements on visas for journalists earlier this week.

One of the most important changes to the rules is that the journalist visa is naturally valid for one year. Currently, such a visa is only valid for three months. In addition, reporters are allowed to leave and return to the United States or China in the meantime. In that case, their visa is valid.

It is not yet known when the new contracts will take effect. Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian says China will lift restrictions on American journalists once the United States does so. “We hope the United States will stick to its commitment and implement the changes soon,” he told a news conference in Beijing.

Relations between the United States and China have become increasingly tense in recent years, with China expelling American journalists en masse in early 2020. The Chinese government says it is retaliating against (now) former President Donald Trump for accusing US branches of the Chinese state media of being propaganda machines. The United States announced several Chinese media embassies in the first half of 2020.