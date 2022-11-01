US Ambassador to Suriname Karen Lynn Williams is leaving Suriname after four years of service. The diplomat was on Monday October 31 – in recognition of his meritorious work – decorated by President Chandrikabersad Chandokhi as a bearer of the Grand Gardon in the prestigious Order of the Palm.

At the Presidential Palace, the Head of State particularly emphasized Ambassador Williams’ contribution to strengthening the relationship between Suriname and the United States.

Santoki expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for being a good friend to Suriname. “Our countries have had solid and good bilateral relations for 46 years. It is remarkable that this bond has continued to grow during your tenure,” the Head of State said.

The Government of Suriname welcomes the diplomat’s commitment to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations between Suriname and the United States. The President highlighted the Ambassador’s contribution to creating new opportunities for export and investment. This has resulted in significant US investments in the Caribbean and Suriname.

Over four years, the two countries have supported each other in various fields. The Covid-19 pandemic is one of them. The diplomat has made considerable efforts, especially during meetings and visits.

Santokhi mentioned the historic visit of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington, D.C. last September. A solid foundation has been laid for intensifying bilateral and regional cooperation.

Ambassador Williams was very pleased with the decoration and looks back on his tenure in Suriname with satisfaction. He stressed that the United States would continue to support the government of Suriname in its economic recovery efforts.



