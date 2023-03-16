Current frictions in the Indo-Pacific are dangerous and “going in the wrong direction,” but the US presence is not an attempt to contain or provoke conflict with China, a senior US admiral said on Thursday.

US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral John Aquilino said the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia through the “AUKUS” partnership between Australia, Britain and the US would improve the country’s defense capabilities.

“As good partners, the United States and the United Kingdom will go forward and help Australia defend itself,” he said in response to an audience question after a lecture in Singapore.

“We intend to be as quick as possible. And as safe as possible.”

The United States under President Joe Biden has recently strengthened its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region in an effort to counter China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Aquilino said the United States, through its exercises and patrols in the region, does not fight or control China, and does not support Taiwan’s independence.

Referring to remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang earlier this month that “conflicts and confrontations” were inevitable unless Washington changed its stance, Aquilino said it was important for its partners and China to make sure the US did not walk away. A fight.

“China has a place in this world to play by the rules like the rest of us,” he said.